46 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares rose 513% to $3.15 in pre-market trading. RAVE Restaurant Group, yesterday, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 64.7% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 66% on Tuesday. Ocean Power Technologies, last month, announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares rose 40.8% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday. Muscle Maker Grill, last month, announced a 300,000 share common stock offering.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) rose 33.1% to $2.09 in pre-market trading. Hill International shares climbed around 10% on Tuesday after the company was awarded a contract to provide project management services for Kasr Al-Ainy hospitals development project for Cairo University.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 22.3% to $5.87 in pre-market trading after surging more than 205% on Tuesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 16.9% to $1.15 in pre-market trading.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 14.3% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 12.9% to $7.71 in pre-market trading after the company raised its 2H sales guidance.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 12.5% to $4.41 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares rose 11.5% to $13.16 in pre-market trading after gaining over 42% on Tuesday. The company holds minerals rights for lithium and uranium deposits and strength appears related to momentum in lithium names amid EV battery interest.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 10.8% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Aqua Metals shares jumped 18% on Tuesday after the company was granted U.S. patent number 10,793,957 titled ‘closed loop systems and methods for recycling lead acid batteries.’
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) rose 10.6% to $16.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported an unexpected profit for the third quarter. The company’s sales also exceeded analysts’ expectations.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 10.5% to $1.48 in pre-market trading.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) rose 10% to $0.7670 in pre-market trading. iFresh recently received letter from Nasdaq listing qualification staff related to $1 per share minimum bid requirement.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) rose 8.7% to $45.65 in pre-market trading. Piedmont Lithium shares jumped 21% on Tuesday on continued strength after the company in late September announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 8.3% to $0.8515 in pre-market trading.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 5.7% to $10.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported an approval to expand its Phase II COVID-19 European clinical trial to Israel.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) shares rose 5.7% to $51.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported it sees preliminary Q3 sales results above guidance.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) rose 5.6% to $5.87 in pre-market trading on reports Howard Stern is nearing a deal with the company that would pay about $120 million a year. Credit Suisse upgraded Sirius XM from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $6.25 to $7.5.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 5.1% to $10.30 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Tuesday. VivoPower International named Matthew Nestor as Sales Director for North America.
- Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 5% to $0.13 in pre-market trading after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum stockholder's equity.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 4.3% to $12.01 in pre-market trading after President Trump tweeted in support of signing the $25 billion airline relief package and $135 billion Paycheck Protection Program. JP Morgan upgraded JetBlue Airways from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $17.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) rose 4.1% to $16.40 in pre-market trading after President Trump tweeted in support of signing the $25 billion airline relief package and $135 billion Paycheck Protection Program.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 3.4% to $12.95 in pre-market trading after President Trump tweeted in support of signing the $25 billion airline relief package and $135 billion Paycheck Protection Program.
Losers
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 22% to $9.74 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 4.44 million share public offering at $9.00 per share.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) shares fell 21.5% to $6.67 in pre-market trading after surging over 146% on Tuesday.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) shares fell 17.1% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 96% on Tuesday.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) fell 15.6% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. Ashford Trust reported approval of the stock issuance proposal at the special meeting of stockholders.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) fell 14.4% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results. The company posted a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) fell 13.6% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Xtant Medical yesterday said it has regained compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares fell 13% to $12.62 in pre-market trading. Enlivex Therapeutics shares climbed more than 190% last week on positive news related to the company's COVID-19 treatment.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 12.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Greenpro Capital recently reported it intends to incubate a satellite communication venture.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 10.5% to $1.19 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. Aytu BioScience posted a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares fell 10.2% to $8.50 in pre-market trading. Barclays, on Monday, upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $3 to $10 per share.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares fell 8.7% to $270.00 in pre-market trading. BioAtla and BeiGene yesterday revised global development and commercialization agreement for novel conditionally active biologic CTLA-4 candidate BA307.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) fell 8% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after rising 48% on Tuesday.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 7.8% to $2.85 in pre-market trading. CTI BioPharma recently announced t reached an agreement to submit an NDA for the potential accelerated approval of pacritinib as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia..
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) fell 7.1% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt recently announced a strategic restructuring, which includes a 22% workforce reduction.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) fell 6.7% to $102.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed common stock offering of 7 million shares by selling stockholder.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 6.6% to $1.70 in pre-market trading.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 6.1% to $1.87 in pre-market trading.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) fell 5.3% to $175.00 in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $140 price target.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 5.2% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Tuesday.
- NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) fell 5.1% to $41.49 in pre-market trading. NanoString reported Q3 product and service sales above previously-issued guidance. The company also announced a $150 million common stock offering pursuant to shelf registration statement.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares fell 4.5% to $54.21 in pre-market trading following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company's common stock offering is priced at $52 per share.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) fell 4% to $49.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering.
