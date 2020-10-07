58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares climbed 205.7% to close at $4.80 on Tuesday.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) gained 146.4% to close at $8.50.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares climbed 42.5% to close at $11.80 after jumping over 87% on Monday. The company holds minerals rights for lithium and uranium deposits and strength appears related to momentum in lithium names amid EV battery interest.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) surged 32.6% to close at $2.85.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) gained 32.4% to close at $6.75 after the company raised its Q3 sales guidance.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) gained 28.2% to close at $145.96 after the company raised its sales guidance for the third quarter and announced Mark Anderson as new CEO.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 27.5% to close at $5.19. ChromaDex highlighted publicatoin of study results showing 'nutritional protocol including nicotinamide riboside plus standard of care reduces recovery time in COVID-19 patients by nearly 30%.'
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) climbed 23.9% to close at $2.64. ReneSola, last month, priced 2.5 million ADS offering at $2 per ADS.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) shares gained 21.2% to close at $42.00. Piedmont Lithium shares jumped around 33% on Monday on continued strength after the company in late September announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
- Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) jumped 20.9% to close at $2.84.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) gained 19.8% to close at $10.24 after gaining over 15% on Monday. TOMI Environmental Solutions recently reported uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) surged 19.5% to close at $18.16.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) climbed 18.3% to close at $18.74 after reporting data from Phase 2 trial of mavrilimumab in giant cell arteritis. The trial achieved both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) jumped 17% to close at $14.20. Humanigen, on Friday, issued updates on Lenzilumab in COVID-19 program.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) rose 16.8% to close at $3.90.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) rose 16.3% to close at $118.62 after the company issued Q3 preliminary EPS above analyst estimates and announced a $200 million buyback. The company also said it intends to reinstate its dividend.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) gained 16.2% to close at $28.20.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) shares climbed 15.1% to close at $2.67 after the company announced it authorized a $20 million buyback program.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) rose 14.8% to close at $27.39. Beam Therapeutics recently announced a proposed public offering of common stock of 4.5 million shares.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) surged 14.3% to close at $3.52.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 14.1% to close at $4.25. Endo International, last month, announced a non-exclusive agreement with Novavax to provide fill-finish manufacturing services at its Rochester, Michigan plant for its NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) gained 13% to close at $5.84. BTIG reiterated Neuronetics with a Buy and raised the price target from $6 to $10.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) rose 12.6% to close at $2.87.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 12.3% to close at $3.92.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares gained 12% to close at $2.53 after gaining around 18% on Monday.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) climbed 9.5% to close at $4.60 after the company announced its Phase 3 clinical study of Omidubicel met all three of its secondary endpoints.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 7.9% to close at $1.78.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 7.8% to close at $3.73 following strong preliminary results for the third quarter.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 6.3% to close at $4.05.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 6.1% to close at $85.59. BioNTech and Pfizer reported the initiation of rolling submission to the EMA for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate BNT162b2.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 5.8% to close at $0.3280 after the company announced it has met the financial condition for the sale of royalty rights for Mytesi.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 5.7% to close at $0.12 as the company’s subsidiary, Bendon, entered into a settlement deal with Timothy Connell, William Gibson and Ivory Castle.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 5.4% to close at $9.70.
- Can Fite Biopharma ADR (NYSE: CANF) gained 5.1% to close at $1.84 after an independent data monitoring committee recommended the company to continue with Phase III psoriasis study.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) gained 4.7% to close at $47.51 after it was announced Taysha Gene Therapy and the company partnered to enabled rapid access to genetic testing and earlier diagnosis of patients with CNS disease and large-market indications.
Losers
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares tumbled 36% to close at $1.21 on Tuesday after the company announced its Phase 2b study of Lenabasum for treatment of cystic fibrosis did not meet the primary endpoint.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 26.3% to close at $4.15. Axovant reported positive six-month follow-up data from second cohort of SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) declined 23.5% to close at $0.5815 after the company announced that it conducted an internal review of preliminary topline data from its Phase 2 SOLAR clinical trial of cobomarsen in patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. The press release said preliminary data in 37 patients suggest that cobomarsen lacks a compelling result for the study's primary endpoint.
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares declined 19.1% to close at $88.02. Palomar Holdings said it expects pretax catastrophe losses of $34 million to $38 million, net of reinsurance, during the third quarter.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) fell 16% to close at $2.79. Gold Resource recently announced plans to spin-off its Nevada Mining Unit to shareholders as a separate, publicly-traded company.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) fell 15.1% to close at $3.98.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) declined 15% to close at $33.28. On Friday, Hyliion shares dropped 12% in first day of post-SPAC merger trading.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 14.7% to close at $9.80. Vivopower International, last month, announced a non-binding letter of intent to buy a 51% of Tembo 4x4 for $4.7 million.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) dropped 14.2% to close at $4.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals recently announced positive early results from a study of its potential COVID-19 treatment.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) dipped 13.9% to close at $5.93. ProPhase Labs recently announced plans to explore the acquisition of one or more CLIA accredited labs suitable for COVID-19 and other testing.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC) declined 13.5% to close at $10.97. Alphabet and Sequoia-backed insurance startup Clover Health plans to go public via a merger with blank check company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, reports the New York Times.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares fell 13.1% to close at $13.79.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) declined 12.9% to close at $6.01. Nam Tai Property shares tumbled 26% on Monday as the company raised $170 million through private placement transaction.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) dropped 12.4% to close at $28.10. Following a recent Type B meeting with the FDA, Iovance Biotherapeutics said it has not been able to agree with the FDA on the required potency assays to fully define its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy lifileucel in metastatic melanoma, which is required as part of a BLA submission. Wells Fargo downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $49 to $29.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) dipped 12.2% to close at $0.2580 after rising 5% on Monday.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) fell 11.9% to close at $15.37.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 10.6% to close at $2.61.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dropped 9.8% to close at $1.11. Inpixon yesterday announced plans to buy Nanotron for $8.7 million.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares fell 8.6% to close at $38.13 after the company reported it received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding the Biologics License Application for omburtamab for the treatment of patients with neuroblastoma.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) fell 7.3% to close at $1.01 after surging over 26% on Monday. Artelo Biosciences, last week, received Ethics Committee approval in the UK to commence its Phase I/II study of ART27.13.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) slipped 6.2% to close at $3.81.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 6.1% to close at $75.83 after Apple removed third-party audio products from its stores.. Logitech is expected to release quarterly earnings on October 19.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) fell 4.5% to close at $24.68 after the company announced a public offering of 3 million shares of common stock.
