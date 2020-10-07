Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 2:15 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.
