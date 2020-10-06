AUD/USD Forecast: Slump Gains Momentum As Risk Turns Off

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7116

The Reserve Bank of Australia left the cash rate at a record low of 0.25% as expected.

Australia will publish the September AIG Performance of Services Index, previously at 42.5.

AUD/USD bearish breakout anticipates a steeper decline ahead.

The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7208 at the beginning of the day, helped by an on-hold Reserve Bank of Australia. As widely anticipated, the central bank decided to leave its official cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25%. Among other things, policymakers reiterated that the cash rate would remain low until progress is made towards full employment and inflation reaches the bank’s target within 2–3% band.

They also noted that wage and inflation pressures remain very subdued and that the economic recovery is likely to be both uneven and bumpy. Finally, the board continues to consider how additional monetary easing could support jobs as the economy opens up further, somehow anticipating further easing ahead. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish the September AIG Performance of Services Index, previously at 42.5.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair was unable to hold on to early gains, ending the day in the red, near the 0.700 level, undermined by falling gold prices and equities. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is bearish, as it’s currently trading below all of its moving averages, with the shorter ones gaining bearish strength. Technical indicators eased from their daily highs accelerating south well into negative territory. The decline is expected to accelerate on a break below the 0.7100 figure, now the immediate support.

Support levels: 0.7100 0.7060 0.7025

Resistance levels: 0.7140 0.7175 0.7210

