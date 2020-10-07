Sports Betting Site Allows Wagers On Tesla, Rivian, Lordstown In Race For First Electric Pickup

The race to bring an electric pickup to market is heating up, and now you can bet on it.

The EV Bet: Sports betting site MyBookie is offering odds on the “Race to Deliver All-Electric Pick-Up Truck to Consumers.”

Betting with the current odds ends Oct. 11. The site may issue new odds and allow more betting in the future.

The Electric Pickup Companies: Rivian, funded by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), leads the way, with current odds of +150 (a $150 payout on a $100 bet) for its R1T. The R1T was slated for release last year, but has now been delayed to June 2021.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has the second-best odds for its Cybertruck, at +200.

Tesla is aiming for its Cybertruck to be released in late 2021.

The company’s Gigafactory in Texas, which will make the Cybertruck, is scheduled to be completed in May 2021, which has led some to believe Tesla could be first-to-market.

The Endurance from Lordstown Motors has the third-best odds at +300. The Endurance was highlighted during a recent press event at the White House.

Lordstown Motors is going public via a special purpose acquisition company, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DPHC).

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) owns 10% of Lordstown and will receive a royalty on each truck sold.

Ford has +350 odds for its electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, which is the best-selling truck in America. Ford is constructing a factory to produce the electric truck, with prototypes scheduled for production next year.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has odds of +450 for its Hummer EV.

Bollinger’s B2 has odds of +500.

The Badger from Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) has the worst odds at +1,000.

MyBookie's Other Bets: MyBookie is also offering odds on which organization will be the first to send humans to Mars.

SpaceX is the odds-on favorite with odds of -400. (bet $400 to win $100).

Blue Origin +400 and Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) +500 are the other companies you can bet on along with Space Force, NASA and other countries.

The site is also taking bets on the U.S. presidential election and the upcoming debates.

Benzinga’s Take: Rivian is in the lead in terms of its timeline.

The completion date of Tesla’s Gigafactory gives Tesla the chance to surprise by hitting the market first. These two companies stand out in the lead until they announce otherwise.

Ford could be the company to watch in this area, as its F-150 brand dominates the truck market. It invested in Rivian as part of its push for electric vehicles.

