Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PG&E Installs Its First Tesla Megapacks

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2020 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
PG&E Installs Its First Tesla Megapacks

Back in July, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) announced it was working with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on the installation of a massive 182.5MW, 730MWh battery storage facility. Now, a tweet from PG&E says the first megapacks have been installed, and the company hopes to have the giant battery operational in the first half of 2021.

The extra-large battery will be used to help meet peak energy demands. It can store excess solar and wind energy generated when demand is low, and then use that energy as demand picks up, even if solar and wind is not available. The system includes 256 Tesla Megapack battery units.

The system can run at maximum capacity for up to four hours, and PG&E’s agreement with Tesla allows a system size upgrade that would increase the capacity of the system up to six continuous hours or 1.1-Gigawatt hour.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCG)

Analyzing PG&E's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing PG&E's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com