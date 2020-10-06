Why Alteryx's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company raised its third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations, and others. The company generates its revenue from the sale of a subscription-based software platform.

Alteryx shares traded up 28.11% to $145.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $185.75 and a 52-week low of $75.17.