Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alteryx's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2020 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
Why Alteryx's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company raised its third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations, and others. The company generates its revenue from the sale of a subscription-based software platform.

Alteryx shares traded up 28.11% to $145.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $185.75 and a 52-week low of $75.17.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AYX)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 3%; Miragen Therapeutics Shares Slide
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Paychex Beats Q1 Views
ROCE Insights For Alteryx
Alteryx's Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com