Why XpresSpa's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2020 1:16pm   Comments
Why XpresSpa's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will begin COVID-19 rapid testing at JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport starting Oct. 7.

"We believe rapid COVID-19 testing at airports can play a major role in slowing the virus spread and decreasing the risk of new community outbreaks linked to travel as cases continue to rise throughout many states," said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO.

XpresSpa Group is a global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally.

XpresSpa's stock was trading up 7.96% at $2.44 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $8.82 and a 52-week low of $0.15.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

