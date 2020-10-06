European Stocks Trade Lower With ECB President's Speech In Focus

European stocks are trading down as Monday's Wall Street recovery rally and positive sentiment in Asia fail to lift the mood. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to speak Tuesday.

London's FTSE index is trading down 0.48% at press time. The United Kingdom's September Construction PMI data came in at 56.8, showing expansion and beating the consensus of 54.

Germany's DAX is trading down 0.2% at the time of publication. Germany's Factory Orders data for August showed month-over-month growth of 4.5%, crushing consensus of 2.6% growth.

France's CAC 40 index is trading down 0.27%. There are no major economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

Spain's IBEX index is trading up 0.40% at press time.

U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading flat at 93.528, as the Dollar weakens marginally against the Euro to $1.1774, and against the Sterling to $1.2983.