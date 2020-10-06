Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- International trade report for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect August's total trade deficit increasing to $66.5 billion compared to $63.6 billion in July.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are projected to decline to 6.250 million in August versus 6.618 million in July.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10:40 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
