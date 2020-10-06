Asian Markets Trade In Positive Territory After Dow's Recovery Rally

Dow and the S&P500 had a recovery rally on Monday, closing up 1.68% and 1.80% on stimulus hopes and President Donald Trump returning to the White House. The positive sentiment is also flowing through Asian stocks.

Japan's Nikkei index is trading 0.52% at the time of publication. Japan's forex reserves data for September is due later Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Composite index is closed for National Day. Export/Import growth data is due later Tuesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is trading 0.66% higher. Manufacturing PMI data for September is due later Tuesday, which has been in contraction for many months.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is trading up 0.26%. Reserve Bank of Australia's Chart Pack data is due later Tuesday.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading up 0.82% at press time. Services PMI data for September is expected to show a contraction, which has been the case since March, when India went under a nationwide lockdown.

South Korea's KOSPI index is trading up 0.47%. Forex reserves data for September is due later Tuesday.

U.S Dollar index futures (USD measured against a basket of five major currencies) are trading down 0.13% at 93.427. U.S. Dollar is trading flat against the Japanese Yen at 105.67.