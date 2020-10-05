Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini Elected To WWE's Board

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) announced the election of Erika Nardini to its Board of Directors.

“Erika is a seasoned executive with a tremendous track record of building businesses, developing experiences and engaging different audiences across the media ecosystem,” said WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Why It’s Important: Nardini became the first CEO of Barstool Sports in 2016. Since that time, Nardini has helped Barstool Sports become one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands on the internet. During her time at Barstool, Nardini has helped launch 35 brands and developed over 1,500 social accounts.

Nardini was also part of the team that signed a partnership with Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) that valued Barstool Sports at $450 million. The partnership has led to the successful launch of the Barstool Sportsbook app for online sports betting.

“Her entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen and understanding of today’s consumers will serve as a perfect addition to our board of Directors,” McMahon said.

Price Action: Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment were up less than 1% in after-hours trading to $39.52. Shares have traded between $29.10 and $72.36 over the last 52 weeks.