7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2020 5:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Emerald (NYSE: EEX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it authorized a $20 million buyback.
  • Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading higher after the company raised Q3 sales guidance.
  • GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA granted the company a Rare Pediatric Disease designation for rivipansel for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients 18 years old and younger.
  • Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading higher after the company announced positive topline Phase 2 results from the CodeBreaK 100 clinical study.

Losers

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares are trading lower after the company reported it and the FDA "have not been able to agree on the required potency assays to fully define its TIL therapy." The company said BLA submission for Lifileucel is now anticipated for 2021.
  • miRagen (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares are trading lower after the company announced that it conducted an internal review of preliminary topline data from its Phase 2 SOLAR clinical trial of cobomarsen in patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. The press release said preliminary data in 37 patients suggest that cobomarsen lacks a compelling result for the study's primary endpoint.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares are trading lower after the company reported it received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding the Biologics License Application for omburtamab for the treatment of patients with neuroblastoma.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

