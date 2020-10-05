Market Overview

Why FuelCell's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2020 2:31pm   Comments
FuelCell (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading lower on Monday after hearing that the company lost two of its largest generation contract awards valued at roughly $636 million.

FuelCell is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.

FuelCell shares traded down 10.40% to $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.50 and a 52-week low of 23 cents.

