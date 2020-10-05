Market Overview

Why Arcturus Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2020 2:27pm   Comments
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced the completion of the first three dose escalation cohorts in Phase 1 study of its ARCT-810 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency.

Arcturus Therapeutics is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in the segment of research and development of medical applications for nucleic acid-focused technology. The product pipeline of the company includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, and LUNAR-2020.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares traded up 13.03% to $48.36 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.24 and a 52-week low of $8.51.

Posted-In: why it's moving

