Why Antero Resources Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2020 2:26pm   Comments
Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares are trading higher on Monday.

The shares of several energy companies are trading higher amid strength in oil prices after six Norwegian offshore oil and gas fields shut down due to strikes and as investors continue to watch for updates on President Trump's health.

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. Production averaged approximately 3,221 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2019 at a ratio of 30% liquids and 70% natural gas.

Antero Resources shares traded up 7.71% to $3 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.64 and a 52-week low of 64 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

