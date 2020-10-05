50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares climbed 58.2% to $220.80 after Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a multi-billion dollar deal to buy cardio-focused biopharma Myokardia.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) gained 43% to $74.22 after the company announced it would be acquired by BridgeBio for $73.26 per share.
- Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE: SRL) shares rose 32.6% to $5.04 after the company issued a corporate update.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares climbed 27.8% to $5.65 after surging 49% on Friday. The company holds minerals rights for lithium and uranium deposits and strength appears related to momentum in lithium names amid EV battery interest.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) gained 27.4% to $12.55. Humanigen, on Friday, issued updates on Lenzilumab in COVID-19 program.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares climbed 26.4% to $13.08 after surging around 18% on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics, last week, announced positive top-line results of an investigator-initiated clinical trial of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients in severe/critical condition.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) surged 23.8% to $5.04 after the company announced positive early results from a study of its potential COVID-19 treatment.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) climbed 23.8% to $16.60 after gaining 15% on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, last week, reported FDA Investigational Device Exemption approval and initiation of sebaceous hyperplasia study.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) gained 22.4% to $29.37 after the company presented study data at the Heart Failure Society of America annual meeting.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) shares climbed 21.8% to $31.80 on continued strength after the company in late September announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) gained 20.3% to $44.31. COMPASS Pathways, last month, priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) surged 19.9% to $5.42. Axovant Gene Therapies, last month, reported development and manufacturing partnership with Viralgen.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) gained 19.2% to $4.03 after the company issued strong Q3 guidance.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 16.3% to $50.89. eXp World. Last month, named James Huang as President of eXp Commercial.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) surged 16.1% to $15.18 after the company raised its Q1 sales guidance.
- GAN Limited (NYSE: GAN) rose 16% to $18.82 after the company announced a 10-year deal to provide Wynn Resorts with internet sports betting in Michigan.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) climbed 14.1% to $48.84 after the company announced the completion of the first three dose escalation cohorts in Phase 1 study of its ARCT-810 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 14% to $6.47 amid investor hopes of an improvement in President Trump's Health as well as stimulus hopes.
- Livent Corporation (NASDAQ: LTHM) shares rose 13.8% to $10.88 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) gained 13.2% to $6.11. Leaf Group said it expects preliminary Q3 sales growth of over 50% year-over-year.
- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) rose 12.7% to $27.48. HMS Holdings is exploring feasible options while braving headwinds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including a sale, according to Bloomberg.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) gained 12.1% to $26.26 after analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded the company's stock to Overweight and announced a $32 price target.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) rose 11.9% to $4.14 after declining over 8% on Friday.
- The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) climbed 11.9% to $23.77
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) gained 10% to $3.29 after surging over 20% on Friday.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) shares rose 9.1% to $19.83 after the company disclosed a record month and quarter in terms of electric vehicle deliveries.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) gained 8.8% to $0.3924. CHF Solutions recently received 180-day extension to meet Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) surged 8.8% to $14.14 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19 per share.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) shares gained 8.3% to $1.1150. Kosmos Energy reported closing of $200 million Gulf of Mexico facility.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) rose 6.5% to $12.48. JP Morgan, on Friday, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $15 price target.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 6.2% to $4.44 after jumping over 20% on Friday. Solid Biosciences, last week, said the FDA has lifted the clinical hold placed on the company's IGNITE DMD Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) rose 6.1% to $599.11 after President Trump was treated with the company's experimental antibody cocktail.
- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) gained 6% to $82.48 after a panel of judges ruled insurance companies will not have to face business interruption claims related to COVID-19 on a consolidated basis.
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) shares rose 5.3% to $39.54.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 4.5% to $4.0450 after the company's treatment for relapsed or refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA.
Losers
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) shares dipped 23.1% to $7.22 as the company raised $170 million through private placement transaction.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) shares fell 18.6% to $1.28. Xtant Medical shares climbed over 91% on Friday after the company announced the closing of debt restructuring.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) fell 17.9% to $8.29 after a competing movie theater operator, Regal Entertainment, closed all of its US locations due to a lack of big-ticket movies.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 11.1% to $4.1288 after a competing movie theater operator, Regal Entertainment, closed all of its US locations due to a lack of big-ticket movies.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares dropped 11% to $2.0110 after the company disclosed an offering of its common stock for $8.975 million.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) shares declined 10.1% to $25.73.
- RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) shares fell 10% to $10.35. Romeo Power entered into a definitive merger agreement with RMG Acquisition.
- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) fell 9.6% to $2.91.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) dropped 9.5% to $2.5440. Cineworld Group PLC-owned Regal Entertainment, the second-largest movie theatre chain in the U.S., is closing all its locations nationwide after movie studios delay big-ticket movies.
- The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) slipped 9.1% to $7.32. Marcus Hotels & Resorts recently appointed Andrew Flack as CCO.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares fell 7.1% to $0.7897 after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) dipped 6.4% to $59.72 after the company announced a common stock offering of 32 million shares.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) fell 6.2% to $1.2289.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 4% to $0.9508. Seelos Therapeutics, last month, announced sponsored research agreement with Duke University for gene therapy studies of SLS-004 in Parkinson's disease.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 3.3% to $2.06 after reporting a $75 million mixed securities shelf offering.
