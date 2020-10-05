Market Overview

Slack Not Working For Some Users
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2020 11:57am   Comments
The Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) platform is experiencing functionality issues on Monday morning.

The cloud-based workplace messaging app has acknowledged the issues and said users may be unable to connect to Slack or may be experiencing degraded performance across devices.

Despite the glitches, Slack shares were higher by 1.48% at $28.20 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.07 and a 52-week low of $15.10.

