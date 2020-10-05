Slack Not Working For Some Users

The Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) platform is experiencing functionality issues on Monday morning.

The cloud-based workplace messaging app has acknowledged the issues and said users may be unable to connect to Slack or may be experiencing degraded performance across devices.

Some users may be unable to connect to Slack, while others are seeing general performance issues. Our team continues to investigate and we will keep you posted as we know more. https://t.co/7hFKxXV7Dd — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) October 5, 2020

Despite the glitches, Slack shares were higher by 1.48% at $28.20 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.07 and a 52-week low of $15.10.

