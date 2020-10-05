Why Corvus Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced positive early results from a study of its potential COVID-19 treatment.

"Dose-response effect seen in first two cohorts with prolonged high titers of antibodies observed out to 56 days," the company said.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing small-molecule and antibody agents that target the immune system to treat patients with cancer. The firm's pipeline includes CPI-006, CPI-818, CPI-935, and others.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares traded up 24.81% to $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.88 and a 52-week low of $1.01.