Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Corvus Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2020 11:48am   Comments
Share:
Why Corvus Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced positive early results from a study of its potential COVID-19 treatment.

"Dose-response effect seen in first two cohorts with prolonged high titers of antibodies observed out to 56 days," the company said.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing small-molecule and antibody agents that target the immune system to treat patients with cancer. The firm's pipeline includes CPI-006, CPI-818, CPI-935, and others.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares traded up 24.81% to $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.88 and a 52-week low of $1.01.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRVS)

Looking Into Corvus Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com