12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock rose 14.02% to $6.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.0 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) stock rose 8.69% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) shares moved upwards by 5.89% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 billion.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ:CNET) shares surged 5.59% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) shares moved upwards by 5.18% to $27.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 billion.
Losers
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock fell 7.25% to $1.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock fell 5.82% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.8 million.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) stock declined by 3.87% to $9.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares fell 2.63% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares fell 2.44% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock decreased by 1.76% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers