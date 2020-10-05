12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) stock rose 58.13% to $220.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares increased by 50.85% to $6.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.6 million.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares moved upwards by 36.81% to $14.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.1 million.
- Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) shares increased by 34.19% to $69.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock rose 23.35% to $12.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock rose 21.18% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.9 million.
Losers
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) stock fell 9.29% to $0.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares declined by 7.99% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) stock decreased by 7.07% to $12.5.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares fell 5.67% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares fell 4.68% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock sank 4.53% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
