12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares rose 9.49% to $1.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares rose 7.0% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.0 million.
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares increased by 6.36% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 billion.
- EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares increased by 5.5% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.3 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares moved upwards by 5.45% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock rose 5.13% to $12.9. The company's market cap stands at $174.8 million.
Losers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares sank 3.99% to $0.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 3.4% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ:GSUM) shares sank 3.25% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares declined by 2.92% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares sank 2.73% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock sank 2.45% to $5.99. The company's market cap stands at $182.6 million.
