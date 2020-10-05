Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2020 8:45am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares rose 9.49% to $1.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares rose 7.0% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.0 million.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares increased by 6.36% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 billion.
  • EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares increased by 5.5% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.3 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares moved upwards by 5.45% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million.
  • Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock rose 5.13% to $12.9. The company's market cap stands at $174.8 million.

    •  

 

 

Losers

  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares sank 3.99% to $0.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 3.4% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
  • Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ:GSUM) shares sank 3.25% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares declined by 2.92% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares sank 2.73% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock sank 2.45% to $5.99. The company's market cap stands at $182.6 million.
 

Related Articles (ATEN + BOXL)

44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
45 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
34 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
4 Sectors Moving Lower In Wednesday's Regular Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com