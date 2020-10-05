Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2020 8:46am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares rose 56.09% to $1.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $648.3 million.
  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) shares increased by 23.65% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares rose 10.47% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.6 million.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock moved upwards by 9.29% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $8.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) stock rose 6.49% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.

    •  

 

 

Losers

  • Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) stock decreased by 8.43% to $0.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares decreased by 3.79% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.
  • US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock sank 3.46% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) shares fell 2.68% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.7 million.
  • Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) shares fell 1.97% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock sank 1.88% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.5 million.
 

Related Articles (AMPY + BORR)

44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
45 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
13 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com