12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares rose 56.09% to $1.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $648.3 million.
- Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) shares increased by 23.65% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
- RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) shares rose 10.47% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.6 million.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock moved upwards by 9.29% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.
- Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $8.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) stock rose 6.49% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
Losers
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) stock decreased by 8.43% to $0.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares decreased by 3.79% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock sank 3.46% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) shares fell 2.68% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.7 million.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) shares fell 1.97% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock sank 1.88% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.5 million.
