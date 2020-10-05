European Stocks Rise On Stimulus Hopes

The S&P 500 and Dow futures are trading up 0.55% and 0.60% respectively on one more stimulus before the U.S. elections and President Trump's suggested improving health condition. European stocks are rising in sync.

London's FTSE index is trading up 0.42% after September's PMI came in at 56.5, surpassing consensus of 55.7. Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Member Andy Haldane is due to speak soon.

Germany's DAX is trading up 0.64% after Germany's Services PMI for September rose to 50.6 unexpectedly, compared to a forecasted contraction to 49.1.

France's CAC 40 index is trading up 0.84% as French Services PMI for September contracted to 47.5, as expected.

Spain's IBEX index is trading up 1.18% despite Spain's September Services PMI contracting unexpectedly to 42.4, versus an expected 46.3.

U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading down 0.17% to 93.748, as the Dollar weakens 0.25% against the Euro to $1.1745, and 0.19% against the Sterling to $1.2955.