Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2020 4:52am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) achieved a record month and quarter in terms of electric vehicle deliveries. The company reported a 266% year-over-year surge in EV deliveries in the third quarter, while September deliveries climbed 145%. Xpeng shares rose 0.1% to $18.20 in after-hours trading.
  • DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) disclosed an offering of its common stock for $8.975 million. DPW shares tumbled 9.7% to $2.04 in the after-hours trading session.
  • HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY) is exploring feasible options while braving headwinds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including a sale, according to Bloomberg. HMS Holdings shares gained 1.9% to close at $24.37 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) will review its range of soft drinks products and drop Zico coconut water brand from its line of products, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.5% to $49.14 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) announced plans to acquire up to 9.99% stake in Switzerland-based travel retailer Dufry AG. Alibaba shares slipped 0.4% to $287.00 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPW + BABA)

58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Alibaba To Pick Up Nearly 10% Stake In Dufry With $763M Investment
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why DPW Holdings Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Roku, Applied Materials And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com