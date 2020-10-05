5 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) achieved a record month and quarter in terms of electric vehicle deliveries. The company reported a 266% year-over-year surge in EV deliveries in the third quarter, while September deliveries climbed 145%. Xpeng shares rose 0.1% to $18.20 in after-hours trading.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) disclosed an offering of its common stock for $8.975 million. DPW shares tumbled 9.7% to $2.04 in the after-hours trading session.
- HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY) is exploring feasible options while braving headwinds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including a sale, according to Bloomberg. HMS Holdings shares gained 1.9% to close at $24.37 on Friday.
- Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) will review its range of soft drinks products and drop Zico coconut water brand from its line of products, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.5% to $49.14 in the after-hours trading session.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) announced plans to acquire up to 9.99% stake in Switzerland-based travel retailer Dufry AG. Alibaba shares slipped 0.4% to $287.00 in the after-hours trading session.
