Asian Markets Gain On Trump's Suggested Health Improvement

S&P500 and Dow Jones futures are trading up 0.70% and 0.76% respectively as President Donald Trump's medical team suggests his health is improving. Asian stocks are climbing on the news as well.

Japan's Nikkei index is trading up 1.22%. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is due to speak today, and investors will be watching the 30-year government bond auction.

Markets in China are closed for National Day.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is trading up 1.3%. There are no major economic events scheduled for Monday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is rallying 2.48%. Reserve Bank of Australia will release its interest rate decision today. The forecast is to keep the target rate unchanged at 0.25%. Trade balance data for August is also due today.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading up 1.12%. There are no major economic events scheduled for Monday.

South Korea's KOSPI index is trading up 1.29%. Consumer Price Index data for September is due Monday.

U.S Dollar index futures (USD measured against a basket of five major currencies) are trading down 0.10% to 93.81.