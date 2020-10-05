Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asian Markets Gain On Trump's Suggested Health Improvement
Mohit Manghnani  
 
October 05, 2020 1:38am   Comments
Share:
Asian Markets Gain On Trump's Suggested Health Improvement

S&P500 and Dow Jones futures are trading up 0.70% and 0.76% respectively as President Donald Trump's medical team suggests his health is improving. Asian stocks are climbing on the news as well.

Japan's Nikkei index is trading up 1.22%. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is due to speak today, and investors will be watching the 30-year government bond auction.

Markets in China are closed for National Day.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is trading up 1.3%. There are no major economic events scheduled for Monday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is rallying 2.48%. Reserve Bank of Australia will release its interest rate decision today. The forecast is to keep the target rate unchanged at 0.25%. Trade balance data for August is also due today.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading up 1.12%. There are no major economic events scheduled for Monday.

South Korea's KOSPI index is trading up 1.29%. Consumer Price Index data for September is due Monday.

U.S Dollar index futures (USD measured against a basket of five major currencies) are trading down 0.10% to 93.81.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Asia Markets global markets Hang Seng IndexNews Emerging Markets Futures Global Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com