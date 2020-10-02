Trump, Fighting The Coronavirus, Will Enter Walter Reed 'Out Of Abundance Of Caution'

U.S. President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed Medical Hospital for a "few days" as a precautionary measure.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

"President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

Trump Receives Experimental Treatment: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said earlier that Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” after he his wife Melania tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump has since received antibody cocktail treatment for coronavirus after testing positive, his physician said Friday afternoon.

"The experimental treatment," according to The Washington Post, "is one of the most promising known, and experts say it could be the best bet for fighting the virus." The drug is made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN).

Trump's Early Friday Announcement: Trump announced on Twitter just before 1 a.m. Friday that "Tonight, [the first lady] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

This announcement came only hours after it was reported that White House aide Hope Hicks contracted the coronavirus.

"Hicks is said to be frustrated with Trump for taking such a cavalier approach to the virus," according to Vanity Fair. "She was one of the few West Wing staffers to wear a mask in meetings, for which which her colleagues chided her."

CNBC's Jim Cramer expressed some confusion and concern about Trump and his treatment late Friday afternoon:

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 30. White House Photo by Tia Dufour.