XPO Plans To Close Distribution Center In Northeast Pennsylvania

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) will close a distribution center in Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania, and eliminate all 111 jobs at the facility, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based giant said in a recent filing with the state.

XPO made the decision after an unidentified customer chose to use another logistics vendor, a company spokesman said. The Times-Leader, a paper-based in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, said that consumer and industrial titan Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) has been a tenant at the warehouse.

XPO operates logistics facilities for large, individual customers. It closes facilities from time to time, usually when customers shift to another vendor. A $17 billion-a-year company, XPO operates transportation and logistics divisions in North America and Europe.

XPO said in a statement that it will try to find jobs for the affected employees at other area locations.

The layoffs will begin Nov. 23, XPO said in a Sept. 24 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice with the state. Under the 1988 law, most employers with 100 or more employees must provide 60 calendar-day advanced notice of a facility's closing and corresponding mass layoffs.

The XPO facility is at the CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park. Jenkins Township is a hamlet in northeastern Pennsylvania. Scranton and Wilkes-Barre are its closest major markets.