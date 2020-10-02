Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy On Going Public – WHAT THE TRUCK?!? (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy about his company officially hitting the stock exchange, we look into carrier finances, enter the world of trucking game streamers, and find out how one donkey has captured the hearts and minds of trucking twitter.

Plus, Bad News / Good News concerning Nikola and Uber Freight.

They're joined by special guests Thomas Healy, CEO, Hyliion; Scott Burglechner, SVP Product Management, U.S. Bank; Attack Dog Gaming; Randy Hudson, The Freight Broker Coach; Nate and Earl.

