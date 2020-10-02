11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) shares rose 48.5% to $0.36 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Lonestar Resources US's stock is trading at a volume of 84.2 million, which is 3224.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) stock increased by 16.52% to $1.34. As of 12:31 EST, Martin Midstream Partners's stock is trading at a volume of 343.8K, which is 87.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock surged 9.98% to $0.63. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 51.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares surged 9.1% to $4.86. NOW's stock is trading at a volume of 822.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 70.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $530.6 million.
- Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) shares rose 9.07% to $23.68. As of 12:31 EST, Bristow Group's stock is trading at a volume of 50.4K, which is 17.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) shares moved upwards by 9.02% to $6.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners's stock is trading at a volume of 85.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 91.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $367.6 million.
Losers
- Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) shares sank 8.38% to $0.86 during Friday's regular session. Newpark Resources's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 478.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
- VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) stock sank 7.08% to $1.05. As of 12:31 EST, VAALCO Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 128.3K, which is 62.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.
- Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) shares sank 6.45% to $3.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 256.9K, which is 76.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.1 million.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) stock declined by 6.4% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 191.3K, which is 43.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million.
- Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) stock fell 6.28% to $2.15. Trading volume for Sundance Energy's stock is 87.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 5.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
