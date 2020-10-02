12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares increased by 16.2% to $10.83 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Capitol Federal Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 473.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) stock increased by 15.94% to $25.05. Janus Henderson Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 470.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) stock rose 15.47% to $25.34. Trading volume for Assured Guaranty's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 330.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) stock rose 11.22% to $0.55. Trading volume for Jianpu Technology's stock is 106.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 47.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.
- HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) stock surged 11.14% to $29.13. As of 12:31 EST, HomeStreet's stock is trading at a volume of 115.6K, which is 68.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.5 million.
- Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares increased by 9.64% to $25.23. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 820.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) stock declined by 20.15% to $3.7 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 54.0K, which is 491.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock sank 11.05% to $0.55. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 17.55% of Senmiao Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Hennessy Cap Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCACU) stock fell 9.03% to $12.6. As of 12:31 EST, Hennessy Cap Acquisition's stock is trading at a volume of 661, which is 3.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares fell 8.92% to $1.84. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 502.6K shares, making up 1065.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) stock sank 6.08% to $1.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.6K, which is 8.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- AGBA Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares declined by 5.91% to $10.35. The current volume of 500 shares is 5.0% of AGBA Acquisition Ltd's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million.
