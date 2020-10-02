12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) shares rose 67.17% to $11.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for American Renal Associates's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 2094.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.8 million.
- Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares increased by 35.48% to $32.48. Trading volume for Nano X Imaging's stock is 7.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 151.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares surged 18.46% to $4.62. ProPhase Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 342.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 154.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares moved upwards by 16.09% to $0.24. The current volume of 22.2 million shares is 558.47% of Guardion Health Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares moved upwards by 13.53% to $2.81. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.9 million shares, making up 1022.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.0 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares increased by 10.98% to $3.84. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares, making up 311.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.9 million.
Losers
- Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) shares decreased by 66.85% to $3.15 during Friday's regular session. Sun BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 16.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 42.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares declined by 37.5% to $3.05. Trading volume for Benitec Biopharma's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 7516.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) shares fell 14.66% to $2.75. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 536.7K shares, making up 49.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.7 million.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) stock fell 14.31% to $23.67. Arcutis Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 922.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 699.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $903.1 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares sank 11.03% to $1.07. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 46.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) stock declined by 10.81% to $0.85. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 756.1K shares, making up 20.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
