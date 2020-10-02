12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) shares rose 17.71% to $4.32 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 655.5K shares, making up 323.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.2 million.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock surged 17.62% to $9.81. As of 12:31 EST, voxeljet's stock is trading at a volume of 90.0K, which is 176.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.2 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock increased by 11.46% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.8 million, which is 229.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock moved upwards by 10.62% to $13.79. The current volume of 391.1K shares is 222.59% of Beam Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares increased by 6.6% to $5.54. As of 12:31 EST, TSR's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7K, which is 6.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $1.78. The current volume of 269.5K shares is 49.22% of CPS Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
Losers
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares sank 10.66% to $3.52 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for MICT's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 121.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock decreased by 9.44% to $25.63. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 461.0K shares, making up 239.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $614.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock fell 8.79% to $20.05. Trading volume for OneConnect Financial Tech's stock is 565.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 78.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares declined by 8.73% to $0.9. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 98.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.1 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 7.28% to $2.04. As of 12:31 EST, Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1K, which is 1.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 6.8% to $0.96. Trading volume for MMTEC's stock is 133.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 31.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
