44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XTNT) jumped 112.1% to $1.74 after the company announced the closing of debt restructuring.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares gained 69.2% to $11.71 after the company reported an $11.50 per share cash offer from Nautic Partners.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares climbed 51.8% to $0.3711 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares climbed 41.7% to $33.97 after the company announced it will demonstrate its novel technology and medical imaging system at RSNA 2020, which is being held from November 29th to December 5th in Chicago.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) climbed 38.2% to $9.51 after reporting higher earnings and sales for the fourth quarter.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) rose 24% to $3.075 after gaining 15% on Thursday.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) surged 19.2% to $2.48.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) gained 18.7% to $2.35 after the company announced its Coolsys Power Electronics announced a new hybrid AC, DC electric vehicle charger.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) surged 18.5% to $4.35. Telenav confirmed it has received proposal from V99 to buy all shares of Telenav at $4.32 per share in cash in go private transaction.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) climbed 17.8% to $9.82.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) gained 15.8% to $4.5150. ProPhase Labs climbed 13% on Thursday after the company announced plans to explore the acquisition of one or more CLIA accredited labs suitable for COVID-19 and other testing.
- Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) jumped 15.5% to $24.95 after Nelson Peltz's Trian disclosed a new 9.9% active stake in the company.
- Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) gained 14.6% to $10.69.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares rose 13.7% to $2.2843. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares jumped over 16% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic restructuring, which includes a 22% workforce reduction.
- Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) rose 13.1% to $24.81. Assured Guaranty will replace Simpson Manufacturing in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Wednesday, October 7.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 12.9% to $290.12 after the company issued strong guidance for the quarter ended September 30th. The company said it expects preliminary revenue will be ahead of previously issued guidance of $401 million to $406 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) gained 11% to $13.82.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged 10.8% to $20.77 after Shipt reported a partnership with the company to offer same-day deliveries. Raymond James also maintained its Strong Buy on the stock and raised its price target from $16 to $22 per share.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) rose 9.9% to $56.24 after the company raised its Q3 sales guidance.
- Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) rose 8.9% to $18.48 after a 13G filing showed Perceptive Advisors has a new 5.8% stake in the company.
- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) rose 8.7% to $25.00. Renasant will replace Newpark Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Wednesday, October 7.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 6.7% to $2.24. Adial Pharmaceuticals recently announced the sale of 10,000 coronavirus antibody rapid test devices.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) shares gained 6.7% to $263.19. Lithia yesterday reported upsizing and pricing of senior notes offering.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 5.1% to $1.8599 after the company announced it has secured a $75 million loan facility with Hercules Capital.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 4% to $13.48 after the company announced that its logic smart kit and will be used with the newly authorized Saline Oral rinse collection.
Losers
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares tumbled 38.1% to $3.02 as the company priced 3.23 million shares at $3.10 per share.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 36% to $11.88 after the company said the FDA issued a complete response letter to its BLA for remestemcel-L for the treatment of pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease. The FDA has sought the company conduct at least one additional study in adults and/or children to provide further evidence of the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for SR-aGVHD.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 14.9% to $0.1178 after surging 24% on Thursday.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) dropped 14.7% to $7.71 as the company priced its 8.33 million unit offering at $9 per unit.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) fell 13.6% to $23.87 after the company announced pricing of share public offering and 1.4 million share concurrent private placement of common stock.
- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) dipped 12.6% to $2.8150 after President Trump announced he tested postivie for COVID-19.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) fell 11.8% to $8.88.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares declined 11.3% to $3.4950. MICT's GFH Intermediate Holdings subsidiary reported it will purchase 9% interest in Hong Kong-based securities and investments firm for $3 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 11.2% to $6.01.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYLN) shares dropped 10.8% to $40.05
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 10% to $1.0801. Iterum Therapeutics recently announced, following its pre-NDA meeting, it plans to proceed with an NDA submission for sulopenem etzadroxil/ probenecid for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 9.9% to $3.65.
- Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) shares declined 9.7% to $1.825 as the company priced 4.75 million share offering at $1.75 per share.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) fell 9.4% to $7.10.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 8.4% to $25.94. Smart Global reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) shares fell 7.1% to $6.43. Yalla Group prices its IPO at $7.50 per ADS.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares fell 6.6% to $1.14 after declining about 16% on Thursday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 6.5% to $1.73 after gaining 15% on Thursday. Boxlight recently acquired Sahara Presentation Systems for roughly $94.9 million.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares fell 5% to $0.5153. Borr Drilling recently reported pricing of equity offering.
