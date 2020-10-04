Check Out This Midtown East Penthouse On Park Avenue For $16.35M

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen many wealthy buyers acquiring properties in major urban centers as well as the suburbs. Take a look at this Midtown East Penthouse on Park Avenue for $16.35 million.

The penthouse on 200 East 59th Street is located on the intersection of the Upper East Side and Midtown East, across from Bloomingdale’s and close to Central Park.

New York’s Midtown East is known for its skyline and famed skyscrapers like the art deco Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building. The area is home to the Fifth Avenue's luxury stores and landmarks such as the UN Headquarters including advertising firms on Madison Avenue.

The three-bedroom apartment has a corner great room that anchors the home. It leads to two floors of outdoor space spanning 1,186 square feet and is accessible by a spiral staircase, as well as an open-concept kitchen outfitted with Italian white glass and aluminum cabinetry by Aran Cuchine, book-matched Calacatta marble slab countertops, a full-height backsplash and white glass appliances from Miele.

The master suite is encased in glass faces north and features a sophisticated modern design. Amenities at the building include a marble entertaining level with a landscaped terrace lounge, catering kitchen, dining room and fireplace, as well as a fitness center overlooking the cityscape.

The penthouse has a glass cube entrance, double-height lobby with Italian Carrara marble slab walls, terrazzo flooring, vertical fin and mirror feature wall, custom-designed sculptural concierge desk, concierge attended package room and mailroom.