Tesla Could Enter Indian Market In 2021, Musk Hints

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) sells vehicles in many countries, with factories now producing cars in China and the U.S.

The second most populous country in the world, India, is still missing out on Teslas.

After being asked by a fan, Elon Musk responded that they can expect Tesla to enter India "next year for sure."

India has high import fees on foreign vehicles, with the government looking to possibly raise those fees even higher.

India is also working on a smog and polution problem, with which electric vehicles could help.

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

Benzinga's Take: India is a large market, and would be a great place for Tesla to start sales.

With the high taxes there, it would make sense for Tesla to build a factory in India.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.