Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday morning, 60 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Intriguing Points:

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $502.63. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.