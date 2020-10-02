Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 30 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE: TEF) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ: RMCF) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: RMCF) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 80.44% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

(NYSE: TEF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares set a new yearly low of $90.20 this morning. The stock was down 80.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NTES) shares set a new yearly low of $90.20 this morning. The stock was down 80.44% on the session. New York Community (NYSE: NYCB) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.99 on Friday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.

(NYSE: NYCB) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.99 on Friday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day. HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) shares hit a yearly low of $18.45. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.

(NYSE: HFC) shares hit a yearly low of $18.45. The stock was down 1.29% on the session. EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) shares were down 2.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.93.

(NASDAQ: SATS) shares were down 2.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.93. ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.57. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

(NYSE: CHX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.57. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares hit a yearly low of $11.56. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.

(NYSE: CVI) shares hit a yearly low of $11.56. The stock was down 3.81% on the session. Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.98. The stock later traded up 0.54%.

(NASDAQ: ALEC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.98. The stock later traded up 0.54%. Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.82 on Friday, moving down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ: PAHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.82 on Friday, moving down 0.99%. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) shares hit a yearly low of $19.50. The stock later traded up 0.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PLRX) shares hit a yearly low of $19.50. The stock later traded up 0.28% on the session. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares fell to $0.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.37%.

(NYSE: RIG) shares fell to $0.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.37%. Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares were down 13.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.52.

(NASDAQ: HYMC) shares were down 13.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.52. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.

(NASDAQ: ORTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%. Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded down 2.19%.

(NASDAQ: YJ) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded down 2.19%. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Friday. The stock was down 6.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ: METX) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Friday. The stock was down 6.91% for the day. Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $17.00. Shares traded down 0.29%.

(NASDAQ: HAYN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $17.00. Shares traded down 0.29%. Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.

(NYSE: BTU) shares set a new yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ: SJ) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Friday. The stock was down 7.87% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SJ) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Friday. The stock was down 7.87% for the day. Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving down 2.38%.

(NYSE: CHS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving down 2.38%. Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) stock drifted down 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52.

(NYSE: GEN) stock drifted down 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52. CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.14. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.

(NYSE: CCR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.14. The stock was down 2.0% for the day. Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.

(NYSE: WEI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 3.97% for the day. Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.56%.

(NYSE: SRL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.56%. Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.42. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SYNL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.42. The stock was up 1.65% on the session. Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.

(NYSE: FEDU) stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 2.99% for the day. SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) stock drifted up 6.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.

(NASDAQ: SEAC) stock drifted up 6.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.43.

(NYSE: BPT) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.43. L S Starrett (NYSE: SCX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.62. Shares traded up 1.23%.

(NYSE: SCX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.62. Shares traded up 1.23%. United States Antimony Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: UAMY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock was down 10.32% on the session.

(AMEX: UAMY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock was down 10.32% on the session. Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ: RMCF) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday. The stock was down 2.24% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.