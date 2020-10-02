Market Overview

Why DPW Holdings Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2020 10:42am   Comments
DPW Holdings (NYSE: DPW) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced its Coolsys Power Electronics announced a new hybrid AC, DC electric vehicle charger.

DPW Holdings is a diversified holding company that owns operating subsidiaries that are engaged in business operations such as defense, aerospace, commercial, health/medical, finance and commercial lending sectors. The company's main subsidiary Gresham Worldwide provides advanced bespoke military and commercial applications.

It is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters. Its segments include GWW; Coolisys; DP Lending; Digital Farms; and I.AM.

DPW Holdings shares traded up 14.14% to $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.55 and a 52-week low of 53 cents.

