Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Adds 661K Jobs In September, Unemployment Falls To 7.9%
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2020 9:25am   Comments
Share:
US Adds 661K Jobs In September, Unemployment Falls To 7.9%

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released employment data for the month of September, and the numbers were disappointing.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

What You Need To Know About The Jobs Report: The nonfarm payroll number came in at +661,000, well worse than consensus economist expectations of +800,000.

The unemployment rate decreased 0.5% to 7.9%. Average hourly earnings were up less than 0.1% in the month to $29.47.

September’s jobs report is particularly important because it's the last monthly jobs report prior to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

See Also: US GDP Drops 31.4% In Q2, But Economists Expect Record Recovery

The leisure and hospitality industry led the gains in September by adding 318,000 jobs, more than any other industry. The retail industry was also strong, adding 142,000 jobs.

In addition to the disappointing September numbers, the Labor Department also revised its jobs growth estimates for the last two months as well. The Labor Department increased its July estimate by 27,000 jobs to +1.734 million and raised its August estimate by 118,000 jobs to +1.371 million.

Market Reaction To The Jobs Report: After COVID-19 ended a historic streak of 113 consecutive months of U.S. jobs growth earlier this year, the U.S. economy has now recovered about 12 million of the roughly 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic this year.

Investors initially reacted negatively to the jobs numbers, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) trading down by 1.8% in pre-market trading. Markets are also spooked by news of President Trump testing positive for coronavirus.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

President Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19
3 Investor Takeaways From The First Presidential Debate Of 2020
China Stocks Rally Following First US Presidential Debate
US GDP Drops 31.4% In Q2, But Economists Expect Record Recovery
Odds Favor Biden Following First Presidential Debate: 10 Stocks And ETFs To Watch
Stocks To Watch Amid The First Trump Vs. Biden Presidential Debate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Econ #s Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com