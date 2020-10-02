The World Leaders Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump confirmed they have tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning.

Trump is one of several world leaders who has downplayed the virus. Trump has been vocal against wearing masks, even criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden at the recent debate for wearing masks too often.

“This is their new hoax,” Trump once said about COVID-19, referring to the Democratic Party.

Trump joins a growing list of world leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Boris Johnson: The prime minister of the United Kingdom was the first major world leader to test positive for COVID-19. Johnson faced criticism for vocally downplaying the disease.

“I continue to shake hands,” he said after the pandemic was underway, downplaying the spread of the disease.

Johnson was moved to intensive care as symptoms worsened. He praised the country's National Health Service for saving his life.

Jair Bolsonaro: The president of Brazil announced a positive COVID-19 test publicly in July. Bolsonaro took hydroxychloroquine, an unproven malaria drug, to treat the disease.

Bolsonaro called COVID-19 a “little flu” and has publicly downplayed the pandemic.

Juan Orlando Hernandez: The president of Honduras announced in June that he tested positive for COVID-19.

To treat the virus, he said he was using the “MAIZ treatment,” which is an unproven combo of microdacyn, azithromycin, ivermectin and zinc. Hernandez was briefly hospitalized and released.

Alexander Lukashenko: The Belarusian strongman president was vocal against the risks from the virus and even once recommended drinking vodka to stay healthy.

In July, he tested positive and was asymptomatic. Belarus is a country that took minimal safety measures against COVID-19.

Prince Albert II: In March, the leader of Monaco became the first head of state to publicly announced they had COVID-19.

Alejandro Giammattei: The president of Guatemala tested positive for COVID-19 in September. He referred to the virus “like a bad cold” and reported no fever.

Jeanine Anez: The interim president of Bolivia tested positive in July for COVID-19.

Luis Abinader: The president of the Dominican Republic contracted COVID-19 during his campaign and spent weeks in isolation prior to the country’s July election.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the White House in 2019. Photo via Wikimedia.