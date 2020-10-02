Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2020 8:46am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Gainers

  • Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) shares surged 6.08% to $2.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $140.1 million.
  • Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares increased by 4.08% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) stock decreased by 9.95% to $1.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock sank 8.34% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) shares declined by 8.17% to $25.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) shares fell 7.76% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares sank 7.74% to $19.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.6 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares declined by 7.73% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRH + ALYA)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
17 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
4 Sectors Moving Down In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
4 Sectors Moving Down In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com