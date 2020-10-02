8 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) shares surged 6.08% to $2.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $140.1 million.
- Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares increased by 4.08% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.
Losers
- Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) stock decreased by 9.95% to $1.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock sank 8.34% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) shares declined by 8.17% to $25.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) shares fell 7.76% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares sank 7.74% to $19.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.6 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares declined by 7.73% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
