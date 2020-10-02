Market Overview

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2020 8:45am   Comments
Gainers

  • IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares rose 22.11% to $8.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) stock moved upwards by 8.98% to $279.99. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 billion.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ: MDIA) stock rose 3.13% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares sank 10.49% to $2.05 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) shares sank 9.55% to $10.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $856.2 million.
  • ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ: CNET) stock sank 8.97% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) shares decreased by 8.74% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.2 million.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ: SJ) stock sank 8.72% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.7 million.
  • Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock declined by 7.98% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $222.0 million.

