9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) stock rose 129.44% to $0.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares moved upwards by 14.46% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock rose 5.9% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.
- Montage Resources (NYSE: MR) stock rose 4.21% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $159.3 million.
Losers
- Sundance Energy (NASDAQ: SNDE) stock declined by 13.78% to $1.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) stock fell 9.08% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $77.0 million.
- Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares sank 7.82% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.8 million.
- Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) stock sank 7.81% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $520.9 million.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares declined by 7.53% to $21.58. The company's market cap stands at $157.5 million.
