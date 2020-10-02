Market Overview

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2020 8:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) stock rose 27.7% to $30.61 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) shares increased by 14.57% to $14.86. The company's market cap stands at $408.0 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) stock surged 9.52% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.
  • Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock increased by 8.45% to $7.44. The company's market cap stands at $551.9 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock increased by 8.17% to $6.09. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares decreased by 27.26% to $3.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares sank 19.4% to $11.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.0 million.
  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) stock sank 13.08% to $24.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.0 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock declined by 11.67% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares decreased by 10.64% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares declined by 10.43% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.

 

 

