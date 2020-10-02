The Daily Dash: Questions Grow About Nikola's Badger; Federal Parking Survey Nears Completion

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, the future of Nikola's Badger electric pickup is up in the air, and it could have long-term ramifications for the company as a whole. Plus, President Donald Trump signs a one-year funding extension for surface transportation programs, and a major survey on truck parking nears completion.

Is The Nikola Badger About To Be Roadkill?

The problems that Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had related to a short seller's report alleging fraud have overshadowed a critical question for the future of the company: What happens to the Badger electric pickup truck?

Alan Adler has a look into the future of the Badger: News analysis: Evidence mounts that Nikola Badger is roadkill

Roads Will Be Funded – For Now

Congress has passed, and President Donald Trump has signed, a one-year appropriations bill to continue funding the Highway Trust Fund and other surface transportation programs until a long-term bill can be passed.

John Gallagher has details on when a long-term bill could be drafted: Trump signs 1-year highway bill extension

Parking Survey Nearly Complete

Data analysis is complete and the Federal Highway Administration could publish the long-awaited results of its Jason's Law parking survey later this year.

John Gallagher explains why the survey was delayed, and what to expect: Jason's Law truck parking update under review at FHWA

One Step Closer

Autonomous truck startup Einride has secured another $10 million in funding to help it speed delivery of its remote-operated autonomous vehicles.

Linda Baker has more on when the vehicles may hit U.S. roads: Einride secures $10 million to speed truck deployment

Did you miss this?

A U.S. Court of Appeals has put on hold compliance with new emissions regulations for trailers. The rules were scheduled to go into effect in January.

John Gallagher has the details: Court halts NHTSA rule compliance for trailer manufacturers

