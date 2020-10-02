Market Overview

Tesla Delivers Nearly 140,000 Vehicles In Record Quarter

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2020 8:57am   Comments
Tesla Delivers Nearly 140,000 Vehicles In Record Quarter

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLAis growing with two factories producing cars, and two more factories under construction. At the end of every quarter, Tesla shares the company's delivery numbers.

Third-quarter deliveries for the tech-valued automaker reached a record 139,300 vehicles; analysts expected the company to report 137,000 deliveries. Of these, 15,200 were Model S and X, and 124,100 are Model 3 and Y. The company produced 145,036 vehicles in the quarter.

Tesla's previous delivery record was 112,000 deliveries in the last quarter of 2019.

See Also: Nio Reports 154.3% Increase In Q3 Deliveries

"Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct," the company said in a release.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla continues to increase production and vehicle delivery. Now with a price cut in China, and an expanded Gigafactory Shanghai, the last quarter of 2020 looks set up to achieve another record.

Tesla's stock was down 5% to $426 early Friday morning.

