Tesla Delivers Nearly 140,000 Vehicles In Record Quarter

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is growing with two factories producing cars, and two more factories under construction. At the end of every quarter, Tesla shares the company's delivery numbers.

Third-quarter deliveries for the tech-valued automaker reached a record 139,300 vehicles; analysts expected the company to report 137,000 deliveries. Of these, 15,200 were Model S and X, and 124,100 are Model 3 and Y. The company produced 145,036 vehicles in the quarter.

Tesla's previous delivery record was 112,000 deliveries in the last quarter of 2019.

"Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct," the company said in a release.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla continues to increase production and vehicle delivery. Now with a price cut in China, and an expanded Gigafactory Shanghai, the last quarter of 2020 looks set up to achieve another record.

Tesla's stock was down 5% to $426 early Friday morning.