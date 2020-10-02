Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Does Nu Skin's Debt Look Like?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2020 7:21am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) increased by 24.10%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Nu Skin Enterprises has.

Nu Skin Enterprises's Debt

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises’s financial statement as of August 6, 2020, long-term debt is at $319.93 million and current debt is at $95.00 million, amounting to $414.93 million in total debt. Adjusted for $375.51 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $39.42 million.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Nu Skin Enterprises has $1.79 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.23. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NUS)

45 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Cramer Advises Viewers On Applied Materials, Blackstone And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com